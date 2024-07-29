Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $873.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Brandywine Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 265,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,570,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 35,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.