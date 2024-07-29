Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Brightcove Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $4.56.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

About Brightcove

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Brightcove by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 135,462 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brightcove by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 801,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 88,935 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Brightcove by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

