Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.900 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $50.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

