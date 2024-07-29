British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $35.16 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after acquiring an additional 399,359 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

