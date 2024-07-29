Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Purchased by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNL. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 53.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $1,587,000. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 247,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 74,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,962,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,170,000 after acquiring an additional 178,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $1,716,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

BNL opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $18.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.76 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 5.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 120.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.