Brokerages Set Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target at $56.47

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.88 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Well Done LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 20,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

