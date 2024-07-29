Brokers Issue Forecasts for IDACORP, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDACORP in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for IDACORP’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDACORP’s FY2026 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IDA. StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDACORP from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Shares of IDA opened at $97.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.58. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $104.79.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $448.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $142,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $156,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,384 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in IDACORP by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

