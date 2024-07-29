Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lennox International Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennox International in a report released on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will earn $6.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.07. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $20.06 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.67 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LII. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lennox International from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennox International from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $543.62.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $572.80 on Monday. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $334.53 and a 1 year high of $583.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $530.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 10.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 11.4% in the second quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

