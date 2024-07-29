Brokers Issue Forecasts for USANA Health Sciences, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a report issued on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will earn $2.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.75. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for USANA Health Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ FY2025 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

NYSE:USNA opened at $42.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $811.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $212.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.64 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $178,707.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $178,707.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 13,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $607,724.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,864,345 shares in the company, valued at $354,131,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,591 shares of company stock worth $1,458,098. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,853,000 after buying an additional 38,533 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 30,485 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 785,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,089,000 after buying an additional 23,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,323,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $563,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

