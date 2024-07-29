Brokers Offer Predictions for Deckers Outdoor Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $6.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.91. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $31.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q3 2025 earnings at $14.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $30.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $34.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $37.77 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DECK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,089.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,040.13.

Shares of DECK opened at $894.70 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $484.02 and a 52 week high of $1,106.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $970.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $892.76.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,108 shares of company stock valued at $23,919,671. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

