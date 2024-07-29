Brokers Offer Predictions for Robert Half Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Robert Half in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.51. The consensus estimate for Robert Half’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Robert Half Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE:RHI opened at $62.31 on Monday. Robert Half has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,357,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,418,000 after acquiring an additional 72,965 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

