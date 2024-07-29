Brokers Set Expectations for Align Technology, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Align Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Align Technology’s current full-year earnings is $7.84 per share.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALGN. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.78.

ALGN stock opened at $220.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.62. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $223,610,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,488,000 after acquiring an additional 441,754 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $96,117,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 44.4% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,871,000 after acquiring an additional 252,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,648,000 after acquiring an additional 209,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

