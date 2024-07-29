Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Bruker by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $66.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

