Brunswick Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BCFree Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Brunswick in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Brunswick Stock Up 1.2 %

BC stock opened at $79.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $124,840,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $65,105,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $38,655,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,019,000 after buying an additional 334,851 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,712,000 after buying an additional 278,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

