Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stock Holdings Reduced by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,972 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,266,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160,531 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the first quarter worth $918,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $4,652,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Trading Up 1.2 %

BC opened at $79.98 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.04.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

