Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded at Northcoast Research

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.03% from the company’s current price.

BC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

NYSE BC opened at $79.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.04. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,840,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,105,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $38,655,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after purchasing an additional 334,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,712,000 after purchasing an additional 278,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

