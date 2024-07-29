Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

HOM.U opened at C$12.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$409.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.54. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.99 and a twelve month high of C$13.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.40.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Graham David Senst acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,240.00. Company insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.