BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect BTB Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$32.64 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

