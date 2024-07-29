BTIG Research Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $190.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.48.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $169.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.75 and a 200-day moving average of $154.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.39%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total value of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,161.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,544,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4,150.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 441,069 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $28,724,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5,135.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 222,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 218,287 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,985.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 201,714 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.