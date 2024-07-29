Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $249.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $255.79.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BURL. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.80.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

