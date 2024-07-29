Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,490,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,867,000 after acquiring an additional 940,895 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,532,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,344,000 after acquiring an additional 687,025 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,402,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,633,000 after acquiring an additional 574,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,054,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,205,000 after acquiring an additional 393,037 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Hovde Group upped their price target on Cadence Bank from $33.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Shares of CADE opened at $33.51 on Monday. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $742.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 31.95%.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

