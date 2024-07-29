Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Up 34.6% in July

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the June 30th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 883,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 65,291 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1,387.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 258,897 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 386,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ CSQ opened at $16.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

