Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Shares of CVGW opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $420.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.22 and a beta of 0.56. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -444.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 404,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after buying an additional 137,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

