Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.86 and a beta of 1.93. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $19.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Morical sold 11,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $167,109.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,845 shares in the company, valued at $509,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 128,693 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 54,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

Featured Stories

