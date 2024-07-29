CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 1,288 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,701,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,516,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 372,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,586,000 after purchasing an additional 146,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,239,000 after buying an additional 143,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,647,000 after buying an additional 126,762 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEIS opened at $110.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.97 and its 200 day moving average is $103.44. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

