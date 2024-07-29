CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 13,764 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,993 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Archrock were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archrock by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,321,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,385,000 after acquiring an additional 849,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Archrock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,624,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,620,000 after purchasing an additional 145,397 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 4,211.9% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,903,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,412,000 after purchasing an additional 295,998 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archrock by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,514,000 after buying an additional 841,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

AROC opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.51 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.54%. Archrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AROC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

