CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 203 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 75.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,731,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 172.1% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $167,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.5 %

RBC Bearings stock opened at $292.02 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $309.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.30 and a 200 day moving average of $271.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.51.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.71.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

