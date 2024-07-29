CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth $2,086,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $1,629,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at $389,874.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $153.80 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.64 and a 1-year high of $156.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.95 and its 200 day moving average is $136.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOPE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

