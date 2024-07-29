CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $51,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after purchasing an additional 533,019 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,072,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 460,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,619,000 after buying an additional 187,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 653,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,406,000 after buying an additional 153,946 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 1.9 %

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $129.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.09. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $142.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

