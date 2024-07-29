CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stock Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,508 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $2,923,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth $174,000.

BVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $15.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 9.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

