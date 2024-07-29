CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 30,498 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,498 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,580 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,198,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $8,807,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $6,800,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 332.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 368,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 283,262 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KTOS stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 87.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $37,220.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $37,220.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,220 shares of company stock worth $3,603,256. Company insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

