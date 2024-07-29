CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 5,932 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Enpro were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,611 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 482,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after buying an additional 159,984 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Enpro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 446,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,410,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 10.5% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,795,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Enpro by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 306,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,990,000 after buying an additional 24,091 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enpro alerts:

Enpro Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:NPO opened at $171.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,224.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.04 and a 200 day moving average of $154.03. Enpro Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.08 and a 1-year high of $173.06.

Enpro Announces Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. Enpro had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.08%.

About Enpro

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.