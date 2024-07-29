CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 6,411 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Shake Shack by 32,150.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shake Shack Stock Up 1.6 %

SHAK stock opened at $80.11 on Monday. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day moving average is $92.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 145.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.