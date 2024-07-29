CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 7,227 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $86.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.73. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.27 and a 52-week high of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.68.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.13. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 68.11%. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

