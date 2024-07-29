CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,716 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in WestRock by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 3.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus boosted their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

WestRock Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $51.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. WestRock has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $54.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile



WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

