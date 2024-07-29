CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth about $795,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 84,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 67,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $441,196.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $108.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.55. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 94.89%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Further Reading

