CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Grows Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,405,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,573,000 after purchasing an additional 144,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,595,000 after purchasing an additional 157,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $59,261,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,896,000 after buying an additional 24,449 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,159,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,807,000 after buying an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowserve

In related news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,112,604.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares in the company, valued at $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowserve Stock Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

