CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $3.82 Million Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3,904.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,198,000 after buying an additional 2,038,692 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MUR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MUR stock opened at $40.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

