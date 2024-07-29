CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $3.84 Million Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $8,798,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 437.3% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 220,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 179,518 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 234,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 165,576 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 513,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 157,637 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $964,000.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $232,390.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,072.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $13.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $397.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

