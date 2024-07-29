CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $4.32 Million Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $49.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.41. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,057,768.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

