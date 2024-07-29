CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Maximus were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Maximus by 1,445.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Maximus by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Maximus by 8,288.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Maximus during the first quarter worth about $176,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMS opened at $92.52 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $93.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.26. Maximus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

