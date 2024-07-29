CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $4.70 Million Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.09% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2,483.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth $928,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 15.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 502,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after acquiring an additional 141,332 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,023,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,631 shares in the company, valued at $21,011,936.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,023,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,631 shares in the company, valued at $21,011,936.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $6,277,610. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $94.54 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $95.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.