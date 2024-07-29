CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGNE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $29,649,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in BeiGene by 13.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 92,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 52.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lai Wang sold 1,064 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $170,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $233,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 1,064 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total value of $170,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,089. Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Stock Performance

BGNE opened at $162.54 on Monday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $126.97 and a twelve month high of $225.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.84.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

