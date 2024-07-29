CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 138,982 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 740.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,982 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,314 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,982 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,162,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,200,000 after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,679,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,331,000 after purchasing an additional 77,733 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,506,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,647,000 after purchasing an additional 257,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

MGY stock opened at $26.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

