CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 5,933 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,591,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 502,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,930,000 after buying an additional 286,897 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Haemonetics by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 712,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,888,000 after acquiring an additional 152,098 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Haemonetics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,268,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $279,454,000 after acquiring an additional 101,029 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,643,000 after acquiring an additional 61,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Price Performance

NYSE:HAE opened at $91.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $70.74 and a 52 week high of $97.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $775,253.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,695.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,516 shares of company stock worth $2,638,056 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

View Our Latest Report on Haemonetics

About Haemonetics

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.