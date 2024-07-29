CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 8,871 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Post were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Post by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Post by 263.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Post by 56.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Post by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,456.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,345 shares of company stock worth $2,344,320. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Price Performance

POST stock opened at $108.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.38. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Post

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.