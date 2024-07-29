CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,790,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,273,000 after buying an additional 776,121 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,741,000 after purchasing an additional 223,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,682,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,594,000 after purchasing an additional 54,996 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKR stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 255.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.46. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $20.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In related news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $211,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

