CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in R. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,800,000 after acquiring an additional 109,930 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,099,000 after purchasing an additional 890,986 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ryder System by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,504,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ryder System by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,301,000 after acquiring an additional 53,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:R opened at $132.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.29. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.31 and a twelve month high of $136.41.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 36.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $421,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,105.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $181,255.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,552.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $421,982.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,129 shares of company stock worth $10,598,226 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

R has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Read Our Latest Report on R

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.