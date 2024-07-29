CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Reduces Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.07% of Hamilton Lane worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,801,000 after buying an additional 283,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,413,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,382,000 after purchasing an additional 179,873 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,143,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,682,000 after purchasing an additional 816,102 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 799,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,740,000 after purchasing an additional 22,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $144.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.17. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.72 million. Analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 53.12%.

About Hamilton Lane

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.