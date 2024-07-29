CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 286 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPI. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1,616.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,218. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GPI stock opened at $333.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.84 and a 12 month high of $341.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.44.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPI. Bank of America decreased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.